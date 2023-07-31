WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was another first for Connecticut’s recreational cannabis industry. The town of West Hartford now has its first adult-use cannabis retailer. Budr Cannabis welcomed customers Monday morning at 1037 Boulevard, and local cannabis fans are very happy.

“It makes it a lot closer for me and easier for me to get what I need rather than going to Bristol or one of the other dispensaries that are a little bit further from me,” West Hartford resident Didi Castillo said.

This is also the first of several adult-use stores Budr plans to open in Connecticut. It took a little longer to open because Budr is one of the social equity cannabis ventures, meaning it has to be half minority-owned and have a social equity plan.

“Create it and submit it to the social equity council that oversees the cannabis retailers, so it adds a little bit more time, but it ensures that we are part of the community and do things the right way,” Budr Cannabis co-founder Carl Tirella, Jr. said.

Initially, Budr had wanted to be in Hartford, but they got turned down for the location they wanted there. They got close, however, because from where they built in West Hartford, Hartford is just on the other side of the street.

West Hartford benefits from the new store because cannabis is heavily taxed, with 3% going to the town.

“That they can use for education, roads, police, fire, those types of things,” Budr Cannabis co-founder Derrick Gibbs said. “We feel that those things are good things to give back to the community.”

“I was just talking with one of the owners about after-school care and making sure kids have constructive activities for after school, and maybe that’s a great way to use those funds,” Mayor Shari Cantor (D-West Hartford) said.

Budr is planning several more Connecticut stores like this, with the next ones in Danbury, Tolland and Westbrook.