What will become legal on July 1 if Connecticut’s marijuana bill is signed?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers took a lot of what worked in other states and built off of that and got rid of what didn’t work. So, starting July 1 you’ll be allowed to bring marijuana into the state of Connecticut.

Christina Capitan, Connecticut ‘Cannawarrior’ said, “I think it’s a historic day, it is the 50th anniversary of the war on drugs, and I think this is a first, great step…It is around us all over, and I believe people are putting themselves at risk by traveling across state lines.”

The bill would limit the amount you could possess at home, or in a locked trunk, or locked glove box. You would be allowed one and a half ounces on your person. The bill is only for adults 21 years and older.

Those ages 18 to 20 in possession of fewer than five ounces of marijuana would receive a fine, and those under the age of 18 would be referred to Youth Services. It bans public pot smoking and vaping. Towns can block businesses via zoning rules.

The cannabis laws mirror cigarette smoking; Employers have to ban it from inside workspaces. You can’t smoke it in a hotel, but you can possess it. And you cannot have it in a state park.

The bill also provides drugged-driving training for police departments. There will be an equity commission to monitor who gets licenses to sell commercially.

Grow your own will not start until July 1, 2023. A person can have six plants growing at one time, 12 in one household.

“…And if you are a smart sensible adult, you are going to make the right choices, to not drive all you were intoxicated and you were going to be respectful of others’ spaces, and their opinions, and I think we’ll get along great,” Capitan said.

There is still one more critical step the governor has to sign it; they are excited that lawmakers passed it but once he signs it, and the July 1 date comes around, they are going to be excited to not have to look over their shoulders for the police when they get their weed.

“I think this is one of the most sensible bills, within the United States. We might be the 19th state, but I think we are the first in equity and the first and being open-minded and allowing us to get back to our communities,” Capitan said.