Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 to purchase the recreational drug from local medicinal shops.

But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though.

Connecticut lawmakers noted that in general, the same rules that apply for smoking a vape or tobacco apply to cannabis use as well. In short, if you can’t smoke a cigarette somewhere, you can’t smoke pot there, either.

One example of where not to smoke cannabis is on any state-owned property, such as state parks. This also includes state beaches and even state waters. You also cannot smoke in restaurants, workplaces, or schools.

Individual cities and towns across the state will use their own guidelines to regulate whether or not cannabis can be consumed in public, and if it can, where. And at home, landlords may prohibit smoking and vaping, but they generally can’t prohibit possession or consumption of other forms of cannabis, according to the state.

To contact your city or town to find out more about the use of recreational marijuana, click here.