Where you can and cannot smoke marijuana in New Haven; PD, mayor break down new law

Cannabis in Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new recreational marijuana law in Connecticut goes into effect midnight July 1. New Haven leaders are laying out the parameters on what we should know about the law.

Mayor Justin Elicker stood side-by-side with his health director, Maritza Bond, and Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez Wednesday to lay out what the new law will look like in the Elm City from a health and legal perspective.

In terms of where you can and cannot smoke pot, the rule of thumb is, “If you can’t smoke cigarettes, you can’t smoke marijuana there, [either],” the mayor explained.

Elicker says the rules that apply to cigarette smokes will not apply to pot smokers when it comes to where you can light up.

“In addition, paraphernalia, the possession of paraphernalia such as pipes or bongs, are legal now, as well.”

But where is it legal to smoke weed in New Haven?

Where you cannot:

Restaurants, school grounds, bars, dorms at private and public schools, playgrounds, areas within 25 feet of public buildings, in a car – even as a passenger.

Where you can:

A place you can smoke, however, is your own private property. If you area renter you’d be at the landlord’s mercy on that allowance.

RELATED: Policing marijuana in Connecticut is about to change

Acting Police Chief Dominguez broke down how enforcement will look with marijuana infractions that overstep what will now be legal.

“21 and up marijuana on your person is legal. 1.5-5 ounces on your first offense is a $100 fine, the second offense is a $250 infraction. If it’s over five ounces, the first offense is a $500 infraction and the second offense is a Class C-misdemeanor.”

A concern for city officials: those who may drive under the influence. Driving while impaired is illegal.

Officials hoping residents remember to simply be courteous of others. “The most important thing is that people are respectful,” Mayor Elicker added.

Now, there was an amendment in the new legislation that requires cities and towns with more than 50,000 residents to designate a public outdoor area where pot could be consumed. However, Elicker says, because there is no standing prohibition in New Haven on marijuana, the city is not required to make that accomodation so people can smoke where it’s legal to do so.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Where you can and cannot smoke marijuana in New Haven; PD, mayor break down new law

News /

Derby flies Pride flag for first time outside City Hall

News /

31-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with stolen bike on South Main St. in Waterbury

News /

Colleges push COVID vaccinations in preparation for students returning to campus

News /

Yale University's School of Drama to become tuition-free following $150 million gift

News /

One injured, four families displaced in 2-alarm apartment fire on Quinnipiac Ave. in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss