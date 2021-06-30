Where you can and cannot smoke marijuana in New Haven; PD, mayor break down new law

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new recreational marijuana law in Connecticut goes into effect midnight July 1. New Haven leaders are laying out the parameters on what we should know about the law.

Mayor Justin Elicker stood side-by-side with his health director, Maritza Bond, and Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez Wednesday to lay out what the new law will look like in the Elm City from a health and legal perspective.

In terms of where you can and cannot smoke pot, the rule of thumb is, “If you can’t smoke cigarettes, you can’t smoke marijuana there, [either],” the mayor explained.

Elicker says the rules that apply to cigarette smokes will not apply to pot smokers when it comes to where you can light up.

“In addition, paraphernalia, the possession of paraphernalia such as pipes or bongs, are legal now, as well.”

But where is it legal to smoke weed in New Haven?

Where you cannot:

Restaurants, school grounds, bars, dorms at private and public schools, playgrounds, areas within 25 feet of public buildings, in a car – even as a passenger.

Where you can:

A place you can smoke, however, is your own private property. If you area renter you’d be at the landlord’s mercy on that allowance.

Acting Police Chief Dominguez broke down how enforcement will look with marijuana infractions that overstep what will now be legal.

“21 and up marijuana on your person is legal. 1.5-5 ounces on your first offense is a $100 fine, the second offense is a $250 infraction. If it’s over five ounces, the first offense is a $500 infraction and the second offense is a Class C-misdemeanor.”

A concern for city officials: those who may drive under the influence. Driving while impaired is illegal.

Officials hoping residents remember to simply be courteous of others. “The most important thing is that people are respectful,” Mayor Elicker added.

Now, there was an amendment in the new legislation that requires cities and towns with more than 50,000 residents to designate a public outdoor area where pot could be consumed. However, Elicker says, because there is no standing prohibition in New Haven on marijuana, the city is not required to make that accomodation so people can smoke where it’s legal to do so.