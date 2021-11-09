Windsor, Groton holding public meetings regarding marijuana use, sale in their towns

Conn. (WTNH) — It will be legal to sell recreational marijuana to those age 21+ in Connecticut next year, and cities and towns are trying to figure out how to navigate this new era. Tuesday night, both Groton and Windsor are holding public meetings on the topic.

The town Planning and Zoning Commission in Windsor will host a public workshop Tuesday night to discuss whether to bring cannabis retailers to town.

Windsor missed its chance for a referendum so it’s now up to the Planning and Zoning authority. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the town hall.

In Groton, a public hearing on whether to ban smoking or vaping marijuana on public property will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center.

There is no ordinance like that right now, but Tuesday’s meeting is to take the temperature on whether residents would like to enact one. Those to can’t attend the meeting can watch it on municipal television.

These meetings come just under a week after Orange held their own public hearings on recreational sales in their town.