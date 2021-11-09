Windsor, Groton holding public meetings regarding marijuana use, sale in their towns

Cannabis in Connecticut

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — It will be legal to sell recreational marijuana to those age 21+ in Connecticut next year, and cities and towns are trying to figure out how to navigate this new era. Tuesday night, both Groton and Windsor are holding public meetings on the topic.

The town Planning and Zoning Commission in Windsor will host a public workshop Tuesday night to discuss whether to bring cannabis retailers to town.

Windsor missed its chance for a referendum so it’s now up to the Planning and Zoning authority. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the town hall.

In Groton, a public hearing on whether to ban smoking or vaping marijuana on public property will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center.

There is no ordinance like that right now, but Tuesday’s meeting is to take the temperature on whether residents would like to enact one. Those to can’t attend the meeting can watch it on municipal television.

These meetings come just under a week after Orange held their own public hearings on recreational sales in their town.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Windsor, Groton holding public meetings regarding marijuana use, sale in their towns

News /

Norwich City Council recount yields same seat winners as original count

News /

Recount underway for Norwich City Council seats

News /

Police along the shoreline investigating robbery spree allegedly committed by 2 juveniles

News /

LIFESTAR called to crash on Mott Lane in East Haddam, road closed to traffic

News /

Suspect wanted for murder in shooting death of Ledyard man

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss