NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You won’t be able to buy alcohol on Thanksgiving in Connecticut, but dispensaries will still be open, according to announcements from state government.

It is not legal to buy alcohol on Thanksgiving in Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s Liquor Control Division reminded residents during an announcement on Tuesday.

Package stores will be closed, and grocery stores are unable to sell beer. Breweries and other manufacturers are also unable to sell alcohol to be consumed off their property, and to-go drinks are also banned.

Cannabis sales at licensed establishments are legal, according tot he Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

“Any reporting to the contrary is incorrect and should be disregarded,” an announcement from the state reads.

This year is the first time that adult-use sales of cannabis have been legal in Connecticut.