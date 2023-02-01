NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The upcoming Yale Center for the Science of Cannabis and Cannabinoids will be dedicated to study both the acute and chronic effects of cannabis on neurodevelopment and mental health, the university announced this week.

The center, which will be underneath the Yale School of Medicine, will be funded by the university’s psychiatry department.

Research will be spearheaded by Dr. Deepak Cyril D’Souza and psychiatry professor Albert Kent, who is also a leading expert on the pharmacology of cannabinoids. D’Souza, the director of the Schizophrenia Neuropharmacology Research Group at Yale University, has previously told News 8 that there are links between youth cannabis use and an increase in mental health conditions and addiction.

While recreational use of cannabis was already legal in Connecticut, recreational sales began this month. Tens of thousands also saw their record expunged of cannabis offenses.

Sales topped $2 million in their first week.