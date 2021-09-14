Canterbury mother, daughter arrested for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 Capital Riot

(WTNH)– A mother and daughter from Canterbury were arrested on Tuesday after the riots at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, 56-year-old Jean Lavin and 19-year-old Carla Krzywicki, have been charged with four charges.

These charges include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Lavin and Krzywicki are scheduled to appear in court in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.