Canterbury mother, daughter arrested for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 Capital Riot

News
Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: Department of Justice

(WTNH)– A mother and daughter from Canterbury were arrested on Tuesday after the riots at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, 56-year-old Jean Lavin and 19-year-old Carla Krzywicki, have been charged with four charges.

These charges include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Lavin and Krzywicki are scheduled to appear in court in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford financial professional talks how to get your money in order for the fall season

News /

Occupational therapist talks about assistive technology can help with long hospital stays

News /

Gov. Lamont discusses Connecticut's comeback amid the ongoing pandemic

News /

Hartford Hospital Auxiliary Benefit Golf Tournament held on Monday to raise funds for the hospital

News /

Rocky Hill mayor start petition to pressure state lawmakers into hold a special session to hold teens more accountable for crimes

News /

Southington PD reminds public to remain vigilant after 7 thefts from unlocked cars in just over a week

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss