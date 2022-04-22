NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A mother and daughter from Canterbury were sentenced Friday for their roles in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jean Lavin, 57, and Carla Krzywicki, 20, pleaded guilty in January to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the U.S. Capitol building.

Lavin was sentenced to 36 months of probation, 10 days of intermittent confinement (5 weekends), and 60 days of home detention. She must also pay a $2,500 fine.

Her daughter was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 90 days of home detention.

As part of the plea agreement, both women must also pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. The riot caused approximately $1,495,326.55 worth of damage, according to court documents.

In September 2021, the pair were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI received a tip that Krzywicki shared pictures on her Facebook page of her and her mother posing inside and outside the U.S. Capitol. One photo appears to have been taken in the northwest entry corridor on the first floor of the Capitol, according to the criminal complaint.

Left to right: Carla Krzywicki, Jean Lavin | Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia

At least nine people who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, died during or after the rioting, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed after he was sprayed by rioters with a chemical irritant. Four other police officers have died by suicide, including two Metropolitan Police officers.

Police shot and killed a woman, Ashli Babbitt, who was part of a group of people trying to beat down the doors of the House chamber. Three other Trump supporters who died had suffered medical emergencies.

The pair had faced up to six months in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.