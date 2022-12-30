CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The community in canton came together on Friday to remember a high school student who was killed in a horrific crash on Christmas morning.

The wreck in West Hartford took the lives of 17-year-old Raheim Nelson, his mother and a third victim.

Nelson was new to Canton High School – but quickly made an impact as part of the boys’ soccer team.

On Friday the team held a fundraiser in his memory, called “Forever 14” – which was his number.

“This kid embodied what the canton community was. He came down, put his head down, worked and only made the people around him happy. It was only about being a genuinely good person and my family and the world lost someone who was all of that and more,” said Khalil Thomas, the cousin of Raheim Nelson.

Students from other area schools came out to remember Raheim and play the game that was his passion. The money raised will help the family cover funeral costs.