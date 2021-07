CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Canton Police are asking residents to avoid using a bike trail due to a bear and her two cubs in the area.

Police said the mother bear and her two cubs are in the area of Commerce Drive and Atwater Road, which is where the Farmington Canal Trail is located.

The cubs went into a tree and police said the mother bear has become agitated.

Officers are in the area, but trail users are being asked to avoid Commerce Drive and Atwater Road.