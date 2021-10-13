Capt. Kirk’s William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space

This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries. Their launch scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Jeff Bezos used for his own trup three months earlier. (Blue Origin via AP)

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, counted down Wednesday toward his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos.

The actor joined three other passengers for the morning launch from remote West Texas. Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the jaunt to the final frontier, a mission that would make him the oldest person in space.

The trip was expected to last just 10 minutes, with the fully automated capsule reaching an altitude of about 66 miles (106 kilometers) before parachuting back to the desert floor.

Bezos was at the expansive launch and landing site to drive the four to the pad and see them off.

“This is a pinch-me moment for all of us to see Capt. James Tiberius Kirk go to space,” Blue Origin launch commentator Jacki Cortese said before liftoff. She said she, like so many others, was drawn to the space business by shows like “Star Trek.”

It was Blue Origin’s second scheduled passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Bezos used for his own launch three months ago.

Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson kicked off the U.S.-based space tourism boom in July, riding his own rocket ship to space. Bezos followed nine days later aboard his own capsule. Elon Musk stayed behind as his SpaceX company launched its first tourist flight last month.

And last week, the Russians sent an actor and film director to the International Space Station for movie-making.

“We’re just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is. How extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning,” Shatner said in a Blue Origin video posted on the eve of his flight.

Rounding out the crew: a Blue Origin vice president and two entrepreneurs. Blue Origin did not divulge their ticket prices. Shatner was invited to ride for free.

Dunn reported from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

