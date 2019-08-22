Captain Anthony Duff of New Haven police to be released from hospital following recovery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to police sources, Captain Anthony Duff is scheduled to be released from the hospital on Thursday.

Sources say Captain Duff will be released at noon following recovery from the shooting a week ago.

Police are still searching for the gunman from that shooting who officers say killed one man and then shot Captain Duff.

“We cannot tolerate gun violence. We cannot tolerate murder in our streets. We cannot tolerate anyone that would turn a handgun on a police officer and attempt to take their life,” says Chief Otoniel Reyes, the New Haven Police Interim Chief.

Police have identified the man killed as 46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven.

The shooting is still under investigation.

