Captain Duff honored at 2019 CT United Ride

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Captain Anthony Duff was honored at Connecticut’s largest 9/11 tribute on Sunday.

Multiple state officials attended the 2019 CT United Ride as Duff was recognized for his heroism, bravery, and dedication to Public Safety.

Captain Duff is recovering after being shot while trying to stop a shooting last month. The shooting put Duff in the hospital and left one man dead. The shooter is still at large.

Captain Duff said of his recovery: “I’m getting better each day, truly. It’s been a couple of weeks since I’ve discharged from the hospital and I’m taking my time, but getting better.

Duff explained that he is following doctors’ orders and taking it easy.

“I’m truly blessed that I am getting better. I’m on the road to recovery, as they say.” New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff

The United Ride – which goes through 10 towns including Trumbull, Fairfield, and Bridgeport – is the largest fundraiser for both Fire and Law enforcement in Connecticut.

