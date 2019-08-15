Car, bicycle crash in New Hartford leaves one dead

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Wednesday evening involving a bicyclist and car in New Hartford.

According to officials, an Acura vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hill Road, west of the intersection of Route 219 in New Hartford around 7 p.m. The bicyclist was driving eastbound on the same street a high rate of speed, then lost control on a steep curve and collided with the Acura.

The bicyclist, identified as Steven Quinn, 51 of Colebrook, was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and was pronounced dead after 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported for the driver and passenger of the Acura.

The accident is under investigation.