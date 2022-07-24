EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven Police and Fire responded Sunday morning to a car crashing into a tree, police say.

The driver went off the 200 block of East Haven’s N. High Street and struck a tree, causing the car to roll over.

East Haven Fire Department treated one person on scene for non life-threatening injuries before they were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police say intoxication does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

While the road was initially shut down, it has since opened up after responding units investigated.