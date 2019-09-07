Car collides with tree on Route 2 in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car collided with a tree on Route 2 Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of exit 11 causing a small fire that was under control quickly. One person was reported trapped inside the vehicle.

According to Connecticut Dept. of Transportation, Route 2 is closed between exits 10 and 12.

The cause of the accident and the condition of the driver is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.