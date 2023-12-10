EAST WINDSOR, Conn (WTNH) — Serious injuries have been reported after a single-car motor vehicle accident in East Windsor.

At approximately 1:57 a.m. today, troopers from Troop H responded to I-91 South near exits 45 and 46 due to a rollover motor vehicle accident.

State police did not share how many occupants were in the vehicle, but said that serious injuries have been reported.

Lanes are currently closed between exits 45 and 46 as the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash.

That is all the information we have at this. Check back with News8 for updates.