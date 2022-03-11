PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police responded to a car crash on 1-84 Westbound in the area of Exit 33 early Friday morning.

Emergency medical services and the local fire department were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival state troopers reported serious injuries because of the crash. At least two people have been transported to a local hospital in the area by the EMS, according to state police.

All of the westbound travel lanes were shut down as police investigate the scene. Police diverted the traffic off of Exit 35 in New Britain. The left lane has since reopened but police are asking anyone traveling in the area to proceed with caution.

No other information has been released at this time.

