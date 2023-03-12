MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Early Sunday morning police reported that a driver lost her life in a car crash in Meriden.

According to Meriden police, at 3:29 A.M. the victim, Denisse Acosta, drove a white Toyota Acura into the driveway of 133 Main Street. Ms. Acosta’s vehicle was struck on the driver side door by another white Toyota Acura, trapping her inside the vehicle.

Meriden Fire Department freed Ms. Acosta and transported her to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the other car, Johnathan Reyes, was not injured.

Meriden Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are actively looking for witnesses and surveillance footage of the crash. Anyone with information should contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-620.