The damage to the Village Spirit Shop in Tolland following a car crash. (SOURCE: Town Manager Brian Foley’s Twitter page)

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed into a Tolland building on Tuesday and ravaged a liquor store, according to town officials.

Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the car crashed into the Village Spirit Shop and caused internal structural damage to the store. Hundreds of liquor bottles could be seen on the store’s floor after the crash.

The driver is cooperating with police, officials said.

The Exterior of the Village Spirit Shop after the crash.

The damage to the exterior of the building appears minor, but an extensive cleanup is going to be needed for the interior of the store, Foley said.

Fire crews remain at the scene to help the business open as soon as possible.