MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — Several crews responded to a vehicle accident with fire Saturday night.

According to Stepney Fire Department, around 10:45 p.m. the car veered off the road and struck a house. The car fell 6-feet onto the driveway.

Once Stepney arrived on scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames and risked spreading to the house.

There were four occupants of the vehicle. Several were injured.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.