BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into the front of a restaurant in Bethlehem Wednesday night.

The Bethlehem Fire Department responded to the scene at The Painted Pony at 74 Main St. to find a Jeep Cherokee through the front wall of the building and into the bar. Officials said fire personnel and the Junior Corp assisted people from the building and the vehicle and evacuated smoke from the restaurant.

Photo via the Bethlehem Fire Department

Bethlehem Ambulance arrived at the scene, though all injuries were minor and no transportation to the hospital was needed, police said.

The BFD remains on scene to assist with securing the building and cleaning up damage.