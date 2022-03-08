WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle found in a marsh area in Wethersfield Tuesday is associated with an 80-year-old woman missing from North Branford, according to police.

The Wethersfield Police Department was notified of a vehicle in a marsh area next to Route 5/15 northbound around 12:16 p.m. Upon arrival, police determined the vehicle did not appear to have been involved in a crash.

Police determined the vehicle was associated with 80-year-old Mary Herbert, a missing person out of North Branford.

“Based on the circumstances related to the vehicle and its location, a search of the area was conducted in conjunction with the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and elements of the Connecticut State Police,” Wethersfield police said.

Herbert has not been located and is still listed as a missing person at this time, police said. According to a Silver Alert issued for her, she has been missing since March 4.

She is described as a white woman who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. The Silver Alert stated she may have been operating a tan 2003 four-door Toyota Corolla with Connecticut license plate 417LAO.

Anyone who has information on Herbert’s location is asked to call the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2901.

