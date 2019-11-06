Two children involved in stolen car incident have been found, New Haven Police confirm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a car that was stolen with kids still inside Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:30pm at Roberto Clemente School in New Haven.

Lt. Elliot Rosa told News 8 that the mother left two children – aged 10 months and 5 years old – in the car in the parking lot to go into the school to get a third child from the after school program.

She came out of the school to find her car with her young children gone.

At 6:15pm it was confirmed that the children had been found. Police are still looking for the grey/black Mercedes 2015 SUV involved.

Police are searching for a male with a grey hoodie.

The children were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say there were no injuries. Police and detectives are on the scene.

