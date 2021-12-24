Car strikes state police cruiser, fire department vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a state police cruiser and a fire department vehicle in Cromwell early Friday morning, state police said.

The crash happened on Route 9 south between exits 18 and 19 at 1:30 a.m.

State police said emergency crews were responding to an unrelated crash when a car struck the trooper’s vehicle and firefighter’s vehicle.

Minor injuries were reported, according to state police. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

The scene is now cleared, and the highway has reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.