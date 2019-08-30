Car strikes woman, 3-year-old child in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are responding to a pedestrian struck incident in Meriden on Friday.

Police say one woman and a 3-year-old child have been hit by a car on Summer Street in Meriden.

A witness told News 8 that they saw one car trying to pass another on Summer Street and ended up swerving onto the curb and hitting the woman and child who were at a school bus stop waiting for another child.

LifeStar was requested.

Witnesses told News 8 that both victims were breathing and conscious, but bleeding from the accident.

The 3-year-old child was reported to have head injuries and was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment while the mother was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.