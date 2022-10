GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton.

Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room.

Patients with injuries were either treated on scene or brought to a local hospital.

No enforcement action ahs been taken at this time and the Groton Police Department continues to investigate the scene.