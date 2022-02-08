Care coordinator discusses how to help loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia from wandering

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman from Hartford with dementia wandered away from her home over the weekend and is still missing, and this happens more often than you may think.

Six out of ten people with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia wander. So, how can you protect your loved ones and what are the warning signs?

Dementia Care Coordinator Jennifer Labrie from the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is discussing this topic.

For more information call the 24/7 hotline at 1-800-272-3900.

