(WTNH) – After a two-year hiatus, the Associated Builders and Contractor’s Career Day is back. It’s a hands-on learning experience for students interested in construction.

The job fair has been around for more than ten years. After dawning a hard hat, students get to work tackling the excavator, shadowing electricians, and getting familiar with other tools of the trade. Organizers say events like this give students a chance to learn about the industry, which is necessary for the future of the field.

“We have an incredible labor shortage in this country and this state. We’re expecting to need to fill 650,000 jobs just to meet 2022 demand. So, we’re trying to encourage kids to check out construction,” said Christopher Fryxell, President of CT Builders & Contractors.

Reps with the Connecticut State Police also showed up with what they call “The Convincer.” It simulates a car crash at 4 to 5 miles per hour and it’s a tool used to remind students to always buckle up.