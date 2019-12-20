Carnival cruise assessing damage to 2 ships after collision

The damage to the ships was not immediately clear.

(ABC NEWS) — Carnival Cruise Line is evaluating the damage to two of its ships after a collision Friday at a port in Cozumel, Mexico, officials said.

A Carnival Glory ship was attempting to dock when it hit a Carnival Legend ship in the morning hours, according to a statement from the cruise line.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” the statement added.

One person sustained minor injuries after guests were evacuated, according to the cruise line.

Megan Skora was in her room aboard a nearby cruise ship when she heard the crash.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes seeing what I did,” Skora told ABC News, noting it was the “first time I’ve ever been scared on a cruise line.”

She said the passengers on the Carnival ships seemed “so calm.”

“I’m not sure the passengers on the ship that crashed even knew what was happening,” Skora said.

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas was near the collision and almost hit, but a spokesperson for the cruise line told ABC News that ship didn’t sustain any damage.

The Carnival Glory was based in New Orleans and left the city on Dec. 15. It was scheduled to return on Dec. 22.

The cruise ship reaches 952 feet in length and can hold 2,980 passengers.