NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A North Haven car dealership hosted a car show to raise money for the families of the fallen Bristol police officers.

The lot at the Jaguar Land Rover dealership was lined with cars from every decade.

“I don’t think we envisioned that there was going to be this many people here and it’s incredible,” said Kristi Lavacca with Acura by Executive.

Executive Auto Group hosted Cars for a Cause, a tribute car show where people paid an entry donation to show off their rides. Over 180 people brought their cars, and 150 spectators came for the show!

All of the proceeds are going to the families of Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato. The three were shot during an ambush last October after responding to a domestic disturbance call. DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in the line of duty.

DeMonte’s wife Laura was at the event.

“I’m so thankful to the community for all their support and love, their kindness, generosity, it means so much to my family and I and we are very, very grateful,” she said.

DeMonte and his family are from North Haven. The community rallied around them after the tragedy. The first selectman said the town and police department will always be for them.

“These individuals who lost their lives, who gave their lives for public safety will never be forgotten,” said First Selectman Michael Freda. “We work very closely with Bristol, Chief Gould his staff. It’s really one community.”

And the support doesn’t stop there.

“You have our backs in the streets and Mike Freda has your backs at town hall,” he said.