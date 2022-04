PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Nearly 20 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Plainville overnight into Tuesday.

DATTCO confirmed to News 8 that 18 catalytic converters were stolen off school buses in Plainville.

The incident is impacting bus services throughout the district, causing delays in transportation.

No additional information was released at this time.

