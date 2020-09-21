CCSU announces changes to spring semester due to COVID-19 concerns, cancels spring break

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, the president of CCSU announced the school to continue the hybrid learning method due to COVID-19 pandemic into the next semester.

According to the letter sent to staff and families, CCSU President Zulma Toro announced plans are in development for next semester to continue in-person and remote classes. These changes directly affect scheduling. The spring semester will now begin on January 26, 2021, one week later than originally dated.

Spring break, March 15 – 21, 2021, has been canceled. Finals week will keep its May 10 – 16 scheduled dates.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for more information.

