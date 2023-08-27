Freshman Central Connecticut State University students moved onto campus on Sunday.

Students and their loved ones hauled all their stuff into their rooms and said goodbye to their families.

Luckily, some said they were not moving too far from home.

“We’ve obviously toured other colleges out of state, and after looking at Central and saw everything they have to offer here,” father Rob Pantelone said. “It’s a great place and we’re really excited for him.”

CCSU officials said they are 1,500 first-year students living on campus, who are representing 19 states, Puerto Rico, and 13 countries. In total, 91% of the students are from Connecticut.

CCSU freshmen got the campus to themselves on Sunday night. Returning and transfer students are moving in until Monday.