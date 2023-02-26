NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Central Connecticut State University student was found unresponsive in a residence hall on Sunday morning, according to an email from President Zulma Toro.

CCSU police responded to the 911 call and performed CPR until paramedics transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no official cause of death yet. Police are investigating the circumstances of her passing. The student’s identification is not yet known.

Toro’s email provided a phone number for the school’s Counseling and Wellness team at 860-832-1926.