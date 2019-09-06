CCSU turning video games into careers

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Have your parents ever told you to put down that video game? Well, students at Central Connecticut State University are being told to pick them up.

News 8 was at the grand opening of CCSU’s new ESports Center on Friday. At first glance, passersby will see that it’s packed with college students playing their favorite video games on brand new, state of the art equipment.

But, the ESports Center has a lot more going on than just fun and games. The president of CCSU said the goal is to help turn students’ passion for gaming into possible lucrative careers.

“This space is more than a video game launch,” said President Zulma R. Toro. “It is a place where academics, research, and gaming will meet.”

Students will have an opportunity to learn skills that could make them qualified for the numerous jobs that will be available in the booming video gaming industry. Right now, it’s a billion-dollar industry.

Toro said the ESports Center is a hub for video game research, design, and development.

There are classrooms and labs to allow students, like freshman JP Rivera, to understand what it takes for them to reach their career goal of becoming a video game programmer.

“I’m kind of learning how things work inside the game,” he said. “Like how maps are designed I can see that.”

This cutting-edge center is the first of its kind in Connecticut.

“This facility expands Central’s mission to be a driving force of economic, cultural, and intellectual development in Connecticut,” said Toro.