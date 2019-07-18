1  of  3
CDC: E. coli outbreak linked to recalled flour is over, but risk remains

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An E. coli outbreak linked to flour that sickened people in nine states including Rhode Island and Massachusetts appears to be over, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

From December 11, 2018, through May 21, 2019, 21 illnesses linked to contaminated flour products were reported. Three people were hospitalized, according to the CDC.

Several products related to the outbreak were recalled:

Though the outbreak is over, the CDC is concerned recalled products may still be in consumers’ homes. Recalled flour should be thrown away. If recalled flour was stored in another container, it should be washed thoroughly before it’s used again.

According to the CDC, people usually get sick from E. coli three to four days after ingesting it. Symptoms include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

The agency said the outbreak is a reminder to avoid eating raw dough and batter.

