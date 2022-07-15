(WTNH) – Last week, News 8 introduced folks to a Hamden family who is trying to get the word out about a virus that killed their baby boy. This week, the CDC released a warning about that same virus.

Ronan DeLancy died when he was just 34 days old from parechovirus. It’s a virus that circulates in summer and early fall.

It has turned up recently in Connecticut and other states. Ronan started having seizures and the virus created holes in his brain.

The CDC is warning doctors to consider the virus in infants with fever, sepsis-like symptoms, seizures, or meningitis.

Parechovirus spreads through fecal particles. It normally affects children, but symptoms tend to be worse in babies under three months.