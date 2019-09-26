CDC warning: Deer with tuberculosis can pass it on to people

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning hunters that deer carrying tuberculosis can transmit the disease to humans.
According to the CDC, the report stems from a 2017 Michigan case where a 77-year-old regular hunter, who had no exposure to people or countries with tuberculosis, was diagnosed with the disease.
The report stated the man, who had been a hunter for 20 years, was exposed to Mycobacterium bovis — a bacteria found in deer, cattle, bison, and elk — which can spread to humans and cause tuberculosis.
Doctors believe the bacteria was inhaled during the removal of diseased portions of the deer when field-dressing (removing the internal organs) deer carcasses.
The CDC said those in Michigan who submit deer heads that test positive for the bacteria could be at a higher risk for infection.
They also advise screening for tuberculosis.
Hunters are advised to wear protective gear while field dressing.
