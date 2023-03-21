NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Compact discs are turning a certain age in the double digits, and depending on what year you were born, this may make you a bit nostalgic.

CDs are turning 40 years old in the United States. The first compact disc was released in Japan on October 1, 1982, but they did not make it to the U.S. until March of 1983.



The CD served as an alternative to vinyl records and cassette tapes. When the first CD came out, it could hold up to 74 minutes (or about 2 hours) of music, and was 4.5 inches in diameter.



By the late 80s, CDs surpassed the sales of cassette tapes. Presently, MP3 Players and music streaming apps are in the lead. However, during the pandemic, CDs made a brief comeback with a rise in sales in 2020 and 2021.

