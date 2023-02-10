WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A cement mixer truck crashed and rolled over on Route 15 Northbound in Wethersfield Friday morning.

According to the Wethersfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the North Berlin Tpke. around 8:15 a.m. Officers found a cement truck rolled over across the northbound lanes.

Police said there were no other cars involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported.

The truck has been removed from the scene according to state police. Route 15 North is no longer closed in the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app