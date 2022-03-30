BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony is taking place in Bloomfield Wednesday morning to celebrate a new school named after a little girl who lost her life in the Sandy Hook School tragedy in 2012.

That little girl’s name was Ana Grace. She loved to sing, dance, and have lots of fun. Now, hundreds of kids will attend a school named in her honor, the Anna Grace Academy of the Arts Elementary Magnet School. The school is painted purple to celebrate Ana’s favorite color.

Ana’s mom Nelba Marquez Greene and her dad, Jimmy Greene, worked with the architects on this project. Jimmy is a musician from the surrounding area. Both of Ana’s parents worked for the organization, Capitol Region Economic Council (CREC), who will run the school.

The school combines two former schools on a 29-acre lot. Up to 850 students in pre-k through eighth grade can get a regular and arts education at the school.