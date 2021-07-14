Ceremony held to honor unnamed French soldiers for Bastille day in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A very special ceremony was held in Norwich Wednesday morning for Bastille Day.

A historic cemetery close to the Norwich Town Green has a memorial honoring 20 unnamed French soldiers who died there during the Revolutionary War.

The sailors had been prisoners of the British in New York and were being exchanged for British prisoners held by the French fleet and that exchange was happening in Norwich in 1778. When the soldiers died, local veterans wanted to make sure the allies were not forgotten.

“It does tug on your heart that they’re far from home and you think what was their final moments, what were they thinking,” said Brian Hague, President of the Norwich Area Veterans Council.

The monument was erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1901 and a couple of years later, the French government had the new one installed.