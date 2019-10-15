Live Now
Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make announcement about impeachment inquiry

‘I’m not okay’: 911 call released in case of bus driver who locked passenger in a luggage compartment

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Charges were dropped Tuesday against the Peter Pan bus driver accused of locking a passenger in a luggage compartment in August.

Related: Bus company defends drive charged with locking up passenger

A judge decided to throw out the ‘unlawful restraint‘ charge against Wendy Alberty in Rockville Superior Court Tuesday morning.

Alberty’s attorney, Nate Baber, tells News 8 that there was no evidence she intentionally locked the passenger in that compartment back in August.

The passenger was able to get help by calling the police from the luggage compartment. She told police, “Hi, I have no battery left. I’m not ok. The bus driver locked me underneath the bus.”

Authorities were able to find and stop the bus after they pinged the woman’s cellphone.

Baber says Alberty is considering filing a civil suit over the arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Snacks, crafts, and jam-packed Halloween fun at Pumpkin Palooza in Berlin

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Snacks, crafts, and jam-packed Halloween fun at Pumpkin Palooza in Berlin"

Charges dropped against bus driver who locked passenger in a luggage compartment

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped against bus driver who locked passenger in a luggage compartment"

Bloomfield woman bites ex’s finger off, posts about it on Facebook, police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bloomfield woman bites ex’s finger off, posts about it on Facebook, police say"

Car fire closes portion of I-84 east in East Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Car fire closes portion of I-84 east in East Hartford"

Construction worker injured after falling 3 stories from Granby building

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction worker injured after falling 3 stories from Granby building"

Students take part in Junior Fire Marshal Day in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Students take part in Junior Fire Marshal Day in Hartford"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss