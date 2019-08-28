Charges dropped in case of senior citizens arrested for allegedly having sex in a public park

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Prosecutors are dropping charges against a Fairfield couple in their 80s who were accused of engaging in lewd and sexual behavior in a car at a Fairfield park.

Six individuals between the ages of 62 and 85 were arrested on August 16th after police received complaints about people engaging in lewd and sexual activity at Grace Richardson Open Space area in Fairfield.

Police said the park was being publicized on the internet as an area for people to meet and have sex, according to the Associated Press.

The group’s charges range from Breach of Peace to Public Indecency. They were released on promises to appear in court.

Bridgeport Superior Court confirms that the Breach of Peace charges against 82-year-old Richard Butler and his 85-year-old wife, Joyce Butler, have been dropped.

Four other men were arrested in the sting by police; their cases are pending.