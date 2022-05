WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A musical all about imagination is coming to Connecticut this weekend.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford for five performances starting Friday, May 20.

Steve McCoy, who plays Grandpa Joe, talks about the tour and what people can expect from the show.

