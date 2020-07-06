Charlie Daniels dead: Country music legend passes away after suffering stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Charlie Daniels, the Country music and southern rock legend, has passed away.

A statement released by his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

He had suffered what was described as a mild stroke in January 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013 but continued to perform.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Related: Country music stars, politicians, and more react to the passing of Charlie Daniels

Daniels, a singer, guitarist, and fiddler, started out as a session musician, even playing on Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” sessions. Beginning in the early 1970s, his five-piece band toured endlessly, sometimes doing 250 shows a year.

Daniels performed at White House, at the Super Bowl, throughout Europe and often for troops in the Middle East.

He played himself in the 1980 John Travolta movie “Urban Cowboy” and was closely identified with the rise of country music generated by that film.

“I’ve kept people employed for over 20 years and never missed a payroll,” Daniels said in 1998. That same year, he received the Pioneer Award from the Academy of Country Music.

In the 1990s Daniels softened some of his lyrics from his earlier days when he often was embroiled in controversy.

In “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” a 1979 song about a fiddling duel between the devil and a whippersnapper named Johnny, Daniels originally called the devil a “son of a bitch,” but changed it to “son of a gun.”

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 13: Charlie Daniels performs on stage as the opening act on the Alabama The Hits Tour 2018 at The Fox Theatre on April 13, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS – JUNE 22: Charlie Daniels performs during Kicker Country Stampede – Day 2 at Tuttle Creek State Park on June 22, 2018 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kicker Country Stampede)

Fiddler Charlie Daniels attends a press conference announcing him as one of three Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Tuesday, March 29, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Daniels will be inducted along with singer Randy Travis and producer and label owner Fred Foster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 5: Singer Charlie Daniels, C, performs with Lynyrd Skynyrd during the Super Bowl Concert Series on February 5, 2005 at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 06: Black Eyed Peas, Charlie Daniels Band and Gretchen Wilson perform before the start of Super Bowl XXXIX between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 06: Charlie Daniels performs before the start of Super Bowl XXXIX between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Charlie Daniels sings the National Anthem before the Outback Bowl January 1, 2007 in Tampa, Florida between Penn State and Tennessee. Penn State defeated Tennessee 20 – 10. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 29: New Inductee Charlie Daniels attends the CMA Presentation of The 2016 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees Announcement at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 29, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 29: Charlie Daniels performs during The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum presents an Interview and Performance with Charlie Daniels at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 29, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 02: Charlie Daniels and Brad Paisley perform during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 22: HOF members Randy Travis and Charlie Daniels attend the Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Hosts Medallion Ceremony To Celebrate 2017 Hall Of Fame Inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 13: Charlie Daniels performs on stage as the opening act on the Alabama The Hits Tour 2018 at The Fox Theatre on April 13, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 30: Billy Crain, Charlie Daniels, James Stroud and Charlie Hayward of The Beau Weevils are seen backstage at Winners and Losers Bar on October 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In his 1980 hit “Long Haired Country Boy,” he used to sing about being “stoned in the morning” and “drunk in the afternoon.” Daniels changed it to “I get up in the morning. I get down in the afternoon.”

“I guess I’ve mellowed in my old age,” Daniels said in 1998.

Otherwise, though, he rarely backed down from in-your-face lyrics.

His “Simple Man” in 1990 suggested lynching drug dealers and using child abusers as alligator bait.

His “In America” in 1980 told this country’s enemies to “go straight to hell.”

Such tough talk earned him guest spots on “Politically Incorrect,” the G. Gordon Liddy radio show and on C-Span taking comments from viewers.

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” was No. 1 on the country charts in 1979 and No. 3 on the pop charts. It was voted single of the year by the Country Music Association.

In the climactic verse, Daniels sang:

“The devil bowed his head because he knew that he’d been beat.

“He laid that golden fiddle on the ground at Johnny’s feet.

“Johnny said, `Devil just come on back if you ever want to try again.

“I told you once you son of a gun, I’m the best that’s ever been.”

He hosted regular Volunteer Jam concerts in Nashville in which the performers usually were not announced in advance. Entertainers at thes shows included Don Henley, Amy Grant, James Brown, Pat Boone, Bill Monroe, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, the Lynyrd Skynyrd Band, Alabama, Billy Joel, Little Richard, B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eugene Fodor and Woody Herman.

Daniels, a native of Wilmington, N.C., played on several Bob Dylan albums as a Nashville recording session guitarist in the late 1960s, including “New Morning” and “Self-Portrait.”

Eventually, at the age of 71, he was invited to join the epitome of Nashville’s music establishment, the Grand Ole Opry. He was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

He said in 1998 that he kept touring so much because “I have never played those notes perfectly. I’ve never sung every song perfectly. I’m in competition to be better tonight than I was last night and to be better tomorrow than tonight.”

Daniels said his favorite place to play was “anywhere with a good crowd and a good paycheck.”