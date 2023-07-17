WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Charter Oak Federal Credit Union customers’ account and banking information is safe following “unusual activity” that was detected last week, according to a statement from the bank.

The bank’s website has been down since 5 p.m. Friday.

“We sincerely apologize for the disruption to our members for the temporary loss of online banking,” Brian Orenstein, the president and CEO of Charter Oak Federal Credit Union, said in a written statement. “Members should rest assured that their money and their personal information is 100% safe and secure.”

The bank is looking into if there were “potential web intruders,” according to the statement.

The bank will refund customers who incur fees or charges because of the website being down. If a member entered personal information on a website that looked like Charter Oak’s over the weekend, the bank urges them to call the bank at (860) 446-8085 to change their password.