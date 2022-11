STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Check your tickets! A winning $2.3 million Lotto! jackpot ticket was sold in Stratford on Friday, November 4.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, of the 6,547 tickets sold, one contained a six-number match.

The winning Lotto! numbers for Nov. 4 wee 5 – 7 – 9 – 25 – 28 – 31.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Main Street in Stratford.

The player has until May 3, 2023, to claim their prize.